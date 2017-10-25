George Magoon, notorious poacher of salty tales

Hunting season brings forth a handful of the old woodsy tales of yore, always embellished and involving a game warden or two.

None are as embedded in folklore or repeated as often as the experiences of George Magoon, immortalized in Edward Ives’ history George Magoon and the Down East Game War.

To any Jacksonville native, just to turn that first page or two and see a book dedicated to Lewis Lund and Clarence Berry causes a significant pause to ponder about exactly what comes next.