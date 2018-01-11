George J. Fallon - Trescott Township

George J. Fallon of Trescott Township, Maine passed away at his home the evening of December 26, 2017. George was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, February 20, 1934. Later his family moved to Worcester, Massachusetts. George graduated from Wilbraham Academy in 1952 and then attended Ohio Wesleyan University. He served three years in the Army stationed in Puerto Rico. George moved to Maine in the 1950’s and called Maine his home for the rest of his life. George studied for the ministry for some years at Boston University and graduated from University of Maine at Presque Isle.

During his life in Maine he served as a minister to congregations in Jonesboro, Eastport, Columbia and Addison. He was ordained by the Union Church in Jonesboro. George loved Maine and loved lobster fishing, which he did off and on throughout his life. George considered himself a pastor, a storyteller and a fisherman. He also cared very much for his dogs and his horses.

George was predeceased by his parents. George Albert Fallon and Mary Elizabeth Whittington Cutting. George is survived by his wife Patricia Brown Fallon, his daughter Mary McClanahan Calvert, her husband Brad and grandchildren Julian, Annie, Aria, and Devin of Ukiah, California, his stepsons; Jason Barrett, wife Krista and grandson Tristan of North Carolina, and Jacob Barrett and his wife Suzanne Saunders Barrett of Trescott. Sisters-in-law Catherine Townsend (David), Janice Lilley (Rob) Nancy Veader (Donnie); brothers-in law James Brown, Dwight Dissinger, William Brown (Elizabeth), Donald Brown (Terri Savage) and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held in May at the Lubec Congregational Christian Church.

