George Flynn - Bucks Harbor

George Flynn died unexpectedly after a brief hospital stay at Eastern Maine Medical Center on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

George Leroy Flynn was born on November 6, 1929, in Letete, New Brunswick, Canada. George moved to Bucks Harbor in 1933 with his family. He began his love of lobster fishing at the age of 14 with his Father, Ned. This passion continued for 65 plus years. He was one of the founding members of the Bucks Harbor Lobster Co-op. George and his brother, Harlie carried on the family weir business in addition to lobster fishing. As a lifelong fisherman, he had many friends throughout Down East Maine. In fact, his only enemies were the seals and the gulls when he was fishing. He was a member of the Bangor Anah Shriners. He enjoyed spending time in his winter home in Pt St Lucie, Florida as well as visiting Campobello. He moved to Connecticut as a plumbers assistant but his love of Maine brought him home after one year.

George has a great love and respect for John Butler Preston of Roque Bluffs as they shared the the same interest in the lobster industry. George was a man of few words but those words were impactful. He was well known for his Down East colloquialisms.

His beloved home since the early fifties was floated down the Machias River.

George is survived by his wife Virginia of 32 years who lovingly cared for him throughout their marriage and especially during the last five years of his life. Also, he is survived by his brother Harlie from Bucks Harbor his sister, Mary Tuell of Holden & N. Fort Myers, Florida, his sister, Roberta from N. Fort Myers. His daughter Paula and her husband Walter of Auburndale, Florida, his twin daughters, Pam and her husband Kim of Stuart, Florida and Tammi and her husband Dan of Alpharetta, Georgia and his daughter Dawn Flynn of Bangor. He was predeceased by his parents, Ned and Bertha Flynn and his sister, Catherine Getty. George has six grandchildren and six great grandchildren in addition to many nieces and nephews.

George mentored his great nephew, George Ingrish who was always there to help Uncle George in his later years.

Memorial services will be held 11 am Friday March 23, 2018 at McClure Family Funeral Home 467 Dublin Street Machias with Pastor William Holmes officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to : The Lost Fisherman’s Memorial ,PO Box 194, Lubec, ME 04652 (A Non-Profit Organization)

