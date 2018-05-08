Machias

Ganiel’s athletic achievements stand unequaled

by Phil Stuart

Gladys Ganiel of Harrington and a 1995 graduate of Narraguagus High School, without a doubt, is Washington County’s most accomplished athlete. Ganiel excelled not just in athletics but also in the classroom.

In 1995 she was the valedictorian of her class and received the Maine Principal’s Award for Academic Excellence and Citizenship.

The list of athletic accomplishments both as an individual and team member for her four years as a member of the cross country, girls’ basketball team and track teams are nothing short of mind boggling.

Jessica T. GriffinMay 08,2018
