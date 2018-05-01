Gail C. Johnson Jonesport

Gail C. Johnson, 68, passed away April 24, 2018, at Eastern Maine Medical.

She was born July 20, 1949 in Jonesport, the daughter of the late Edwin and Betty Varney. Gail retired after 30+ years from the Machias School District. She missed the little faces and currently worked part-time in RSU34. Gail spent many happy hours with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She enjoyed spending time at camp with her husband and having family dinners. She will be fondly remembered as Aunt Gail by many. She is survived by her husband, Earl Johnson; daughters Jessica Frohling and husband Michael of Kentucky, Misty and Shannon Johnson of Milford; an honored daughter, Jenny Grant of North Carolina; grandchildren, Whitney and Brett Dennison, Isabelle Ward, Kaleigh and Caleb Frohling; great-grandchildren, Audrina Trott and Baby K; sisters Caron Kilton and husband Richard, Kimbly Rendell, Esther Tozier and husband David; brother Bryant Varney and wife Elaine; two aunts, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her son, Tony Dennison, in 2001.

In lieu of flowers, Gail requests memorial contributions may be made to LifeFlight Foundation, PO Box 899, Camden, ME 04843. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 20 at Longfellow Cemetery in Machias, Maine. A celebration of her life will follow.