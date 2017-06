Photo: Future Promises were made, and rewarded at last Thursday’s “grown-up” banquet dinner to honor the essay contest award winners from Washington and Hancock Counties. 20 students from grades three through six won $250 scholarships from the Machias Savings Bank, part of their financial literacy outreach initiatives. Bluebird Ranch catered the affair, with support from Berry Vines and How Sweet It Is. Photo by Bill Kitchen

by Bill Kitchen