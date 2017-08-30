Fundraising for Jonesport’s landmark spire begins

by Laura Mazza-Dixon

As anyone who goes out lobstering, fishing, boating or sailing around Moose-a-Bec Reach can tell you, the spire that has graced Jonesport’s harbor for 130 years has been removed.

Traditionally kept lighted at night by the members of the congregation in memory of their loved ones, the steeple of the white church on the hill on Sawyer Square has been a familiar landmark by both day and night for generations of sailors and fishermen.