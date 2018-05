Jonathan Fulford, Candidate for ME-02 will hold a Town Hall in Bangor, the third in a series being held in the district. “The current office holder does not hold open meetings or take questions from voters. A town hall with public officials taking questions from the public is a Maine tradition. I am doing them now and will in the future if elected.” The Town Hall will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. in the atrium of the Bangor Public Library.