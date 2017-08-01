Machias

Fulford applauds Collins on health care vote

Congressional candidate Jonathan Fulford released the following statement after last week’s Senate vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement.

“Today, one party voted to move forward with a process that would strip coverage and protections from tens of thousands of Mainers. Rather than moving towards covering everybody they are moving towards the bill Rep. Poliquin voted for which will decimate health care for seniors in Maine. I commend Sen. Collins for voting “no” and pledge to fight for health care for all.”

Aug 01,2017
