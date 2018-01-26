Free Saturday movie matinees open to public

Warm up this winter with a good movie! Sunrise Senior College will be offering Saturday afternoon movies this winter that are free and open to the public. All films will be shown in the Science 102 room on the University of Maine at Machias campus. Plan to attend one or all!

Saturday, January 27, 1:30-3:30pm

The Magnificent Seven

This classic tells the story of a Mexican village that hires seven American gunslingers to free them from bandit raids.

Saturday, February 3 – 1:30-3:30pm

Some Like It Hot