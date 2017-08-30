Free healthy cooking class series offered in Eastport and Calais
Healthy Acadia, in partnership with the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, is excited to offer “Cooking Matters,” a free, six-session healthy cooking class series, in Calais and Eastport this fall. The series is specially designed for those struggling with a tight food budget while living with cancer. Classes are also great for those living with diabetes and chronic disease. If space allows, members of the public not experiencing chronic disease are most welcome to participate.