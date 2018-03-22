Fraud watch network warns of IRS payment scam

As tax filing season rolls on, be on the lookout for the IRS imposter scam. Someone claiming to be from the IRS may call saying you owe a specific amount in taxes and may threaten to arrest you if you don’t pay immediately. Know the IRS will never call and demand immediate payment without first sending a notice through the mail. Nor will the IRS ever ask for credit or debit cards over the phone or threaten you with arrest. If you get a call like this, hang up. If you are concerned that you may owe taxes, call the IRS directly at 800-829-1040.