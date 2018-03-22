Frances P. Hatt - Machias

Frances was born in Eastport on March 19, 1921, the daughter of Leigh and Bernice Pottle. She was a graduate of Machias Memorial High School, Class of 1938. She obtained a B.S. Degree in Education from Washington State Teachers College, followed by a Masters Degree in Education from the University of Maine at Orono. She taught school in the Machias School System for 38 years, retiring in 1983. Her love of education and her students remained consistent throughout her life. Following her retirement she worked at the Machias Savings Bank, sometimes with a few of her former students (all grown up)! She was a member of the National Education Association, the Maine Education System and the Washington County Retired Teachers Association. She was predeceased by Ken Hatt, her beloved husband of 63 years and three brothers, “Bud”, Cecil, and Dale. She is survived by her daughter Carole Anne Johnson, grandson Kenny Johnson, his wife Michele, Kenneth and Laura, Michael and Fred. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Mackie, Lorraine, and Muriel and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the “Frances Hatt Machias Memorial High School General Scholarship Fund”, A.O.S. 96, 291 Court Street, Machias, Maine 04654. A memorial service will be held on March 26, at 3:00, at the Head of the River Baptist Church in Cutler, Maine, with Pastor Scott Porter officiating. A committal service will be held at the Longfellow Cemetery in Machias, Maine in the spring. Date and time to be announced.