Frances J. Plunkett Robinson - Monson

Frances J. Plunkett Robinson, 82, passed away October 20, 2017, at Hibbard Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 8, 1935, in Cass County, Missouri, the daughter of Evelyn (Lapsley) and Walter Plunkett.

Fran was raised in California and graduated from San Francisco State College. She led a distinguished career in the field of physical education and athletics, highlighted by a leadership role in women’s sports participation. Fran taught in several high schools in the San Francisco area before progressing to the university level, which led her eastward to a 20-year career at University of Maine Machias.

Fran was a standout athlete in volleyball, softball, basketball and field hockey. She played on the US Volleyball Association team that qualified for the 1964 Olympics. Fran also played semi pro basketball. In 1973, Fran was chosen to be the Manager of the USA Women’s Volleyball Team at the World University Games in Moscow, Russia. She brought women’s volleyball to Washington County high schools and eventually to UMM in 1971. She was inducted into the San Francisco State College and UMM Athletic Hall of Fame.

It was in Machias that Fran met and married her soulmate and fellow educator, William Robinson. They enjoyed homes in Machiasport and Whiting before retiring to “The Farm” in Monson. The two traveled many summers to their beloved Prince Edward Island, Canada.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Fran was predeceased by her brother, Michael Plunkett; two brothers-in-law, Bob Robinson and Linwood Kalel; and two special nephews, Ed Martin and Bobby Todd.

She is survived by a brother, Timothy Plunkett and his children, Jeff, Timothy, Mary and their children, all of California; sisters-in-law, Barbara Robinson and Bernice Knight of Monson, and Mary Kalel of Dixfield; brothers-in-law, Ben Robinson and wife, Jeannine, of Bridgton, and Peter Raymond and wife, Jan, of Sidney; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Fran’s caregivers at Hibbard’s Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home.