Frances Agnes Wyles - Nova Scotia

Wyles, Frances Agnes, age 90 of Digby, Nova Scotia passed away July 6, 2017 in Digby General Hospital. She was born in Lubec Maine, the youngest daughter of the late Howard and Theresa (Sullivan) Gardner. Frances attended the Halls Mills School and Washington Academy. She graduated from a High School in Connecticut as her parents went there to work for the war effort. She also graduated from Beauty school in Bangor.

Frances met Louis (Gene) Wyles while they were working at The New Atlantic Restaurant in Bangor and they were married on May 5, 1951 in Worcester, Massachusetts. They worked side by side in Gene’s many business ventures for 66 years until his passing on April 15, 2017. He always said he could not have done it without her. Their love for one another was very strong.

Frances is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Sweeny of Bangor, Sister Margaret Gardner of Baltimore, Maryland, and brother-in-law Basil Wyles of Florida. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. Frances was predeceased by her husband Gene Wyles, brother Martin Gardner, sister-in- law Beryl Gardner, and brother-in- law John Sweeney. A memorial service was held on Wednesday July 12 from Jayne’s Funeral Home, Digby N.S., the Father Vincent Onyekelu presided. Her burial was in Clementsvale Cemetery, but her spirit is in Bangor Maine, the city she loved so much.