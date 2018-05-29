Machias

Four WCCC students named to All-Maine Academic Team

The All-Maine Academic Team is composed of the high achieving students in the Maine Community College System, with selections picked from each school. Unlike in previous years, when only two students from each school were named, the team has been expanded this year to include students that are in both the “transfer” pathway – meaning they are planning to continue in their academic careers – and in the “career” pathway – meaning they will be going directly into the workforce upon graduation. Every student named to the team received a $500 scholarship.

Jessica T. Griffin
