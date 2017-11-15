Four finalists named for vice president at the University of Maine at Machias

Four finalists have been named for the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs and Head of Campus at the University of Maine at Machias (UMM). Between Nov. 16 and Dec. 6, the candidates will visit both the University of Maine at Machias and the University of Maine campuses.

The search, which has been under way since June, generated over 100 applications. Candidates selected for campus visits, including interviews, presentations, and meetings with campus leaders, community members and students, are: