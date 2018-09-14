Former Machias smoke shop operator arrested for trafficking

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Kristian Crowley of Jonesport and Machias is currently being held at the Washington County jail in Machias. Bail was initially set at $25,000, then reduced to $3,000 cash or $30,000 surety on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Crowley was previously on probation and therefore remains at the jail. His attorney is Jeffrey Davidson of Machias.

State Police arrested Crowley on Tuesday, Sept. 11 and charged him with unlawful traffickig of scheduled drugs.