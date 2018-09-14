Machias

Former Machias smoke shop operator arrested for trafficking

 

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Kristian Crowley of Jonesport and Machias is currently being held at the Washington County jail in Machias. Bail was initially set at $25,000, then reduced to $3,000 cash or $30,000 surety on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Crowley was previously on probation and therefore remains at the jail. His attorney is Jeffrey Davidson of Machias.

State Police arrested Crowley on Tuesday, Sept. 11 and charged him with unlawful traffickig of scheduled drugs.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Sarah_DedmonSep 14,2018
Related Posts
Margaretta Days Celebration
Land steward seeks to involve community
No image
Machias schools raise bullying awareness with ‘Unity Day’