The Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine Food Mobile is free for anyone in need of food assistance.

It will be parked in Machias on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, in the Pellon Center parking lot on Route 1 next to the Machias Bay Chamber of Commerce’s Station 1898.

Bring your own bags or boxes. Questions? Call Susie Maxwell 255-6665