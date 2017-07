Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile will be distributing food, including fresh produce, perishable and non-perishable items to people in need in the Machias area.

Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in Machias and the surrounding area is welcome to attend. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and will be held in the Pellon Center parking lot, 90 Main Street, Machias.