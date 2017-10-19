Flora M. ( Penny ) Beal Rockland

Flora ( Penny ) M. Beal, 74, our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away unexpectedly in Lebanon, New Hampshire on October 9, 2017. Penny was born November 21, 1942 to Vinton L. and Rose M. Beal in Rockland, Maine.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years Roland A. Beal (Bo), and their seven children: Leann of Dedham, Massachusetts; Greg of Harrington, Randy, and his wife Colleen of Rockport, Massachusetts; Sherry Hews of Machias; Charlene of Jonesport; Dawn Griffin of Machiasport; Brandy and her companion Jason of Machias. Her siblings: June M. Prescott of Jonesport; Freeman (Bud) and his wife Cheryl of Groton, Connecticut; Dorrene Carver and her husband Duane of Great Wass; C. Scott and his wife Robin of Bayville. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents Vinton and Rose Beal, and brother Vinton L. Beal Jr.

Penny loved her animals, her plants and her flowers gardens. Penny enjoyed crocheting and giving her creations away to family and friends. She also held many positions working in the seafood industry.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years, as well as the Jonesport Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

Penny’s family wishes to thank the staff of Dartmouth–Heritage Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided. Bo and family would also like to extend thanks to the friends and family that called and come to visit.

At Penny’s request there will be no church services. A celebration of life will be at the Jonesport Community of Christ Church, located at 152 - 156 Main St, Jonesport, ME 04649, across from the former IGA Grocery, on Saturday Oct. 28 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the Ark Animal Shelter in memory of Penny Beal at The Ark, PO Box 276, Cherryfield, ME 04622 Phone: (207) 546-3484