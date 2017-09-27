Sports

First week in school sports

by Phil Stuart

The high school sports season got under way before the regular school year even began and several teams got into action early.

The Washington Academy Raider football team snapped a long losing streak and opened their 2017 season against the Orono Red Riots in Orono. Jared Talbot ran for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns carrying the ball 21 times in a 32 - 0 victory over the Riots in Orono.

Finn Furth added 42 yards rushing for the 1-0 Raiders. Joe Paul led the Riots with 35 yards rushing.

EditorSep 27,2017
