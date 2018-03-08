First Camron Roberts Memorial Basketball Tournament set for this weekend

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Twelve youth basketball teams will come from all over Washington County to compete in the first annual Camron Roberts Memorial Pee Wee Basketball Tournament to be held Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10 at Washington Academy in East Machias.

Shelley Roberts said the tournament will be a positive, light hearted way to remember her son Camron, who passed away in August of 2017. There will be knockout games, skill challenges and throw-for-dough games held between the games, and they’ll play Camron’s favorite music, too.