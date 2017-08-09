Fire and rescue respond to hiker’s emergency call on Bold Coast Trail

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

On Sunday, August 6, the Cutler Fire Department responded to a call from a hiker along the Bold Coast Trail in Cutler.

Cutler Fire Chief Wayne Dennison said that the hiker was approximately three miles down the Bold Coast Trail when she was stung by bees, which she is allergic. The hiker began to go into anaphylactic shock and called for help.

“Before they got to her, she had taken some Benadryl, and didn’t need any help,” said Dennison.