While above-freezing temperatures were welcome at a house fire on Kennebec Road in Machias on Thursday, Jan. 11, water sprayed on the icy ground was challenging and dangerous for crews fighting the blaze. The house was saved, as was what was described as a “herd” of family cats. Responding departments included Machias, Marshfield, East Machias, Machiasport, Roque Bluffs, and Jonesport. Photo by Bill Kitchen