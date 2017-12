Dear Savvy Senior,

Are there any financial assistance programs that can help grandparents who are raising their grandkids? I’m raising two grandchildren and could use some help.

Struggling Grandma

Dear Struggling,

Money is often an issue for the millions of U.S. grandparents who are raising their grandchildren today. To help with the day-to-day expenses, there are a variety of government programs and tax benefits that can make a big difference in stretching your budget. Here’s where to look for help.