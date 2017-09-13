Final wording of November referendums announced

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has finalized the wording of the two citizens’ initiative questions that will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 Referendum Election ballot. Below is the title of each initiative and the final question that will appear on the ballot:

**QUESTION 1: An Act To Allow Slot Machines or a Casino in York County.** “Do you want to allow a certain company to operate table games and/or slot machines in York County, subject to state and local approval, with part of the profits going to the specific programs described in the initiative?”