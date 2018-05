by Ruth Leubecker

With hundreds of bills on the table and funding hanging in the balance, the 128th Legislature went home, having not done their job and leaving Mainers at a critical impasse.

“I was very upset and bothered that we didn’t finish the work,” said Rep. Will Tuell. “I think we will go back and finish. It has to be finished by May 30 or the prison won’t happen. We’ll be going back for veto day on Wednesday.”