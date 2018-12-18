Federal judge rules against Poliquin in anti-RCV suit

by Lura Jackson

After Maine’s historic adoption of the Ranked Choice Voting [RCV] system earlier this year, its constitutionality has been formally put to the test in the federal courts. A lawsuit by Republican Bruce Poliquin was issued following his loss in the race for Maine’s 2nd seat in the United States House of Representatives to Democrat Jared Golden. U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker struck down Poliquin’s complaints and upheld RCV in Maine.