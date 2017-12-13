Machias

FEDCAP finds jobs for impoverished parents

by Lura Jackson

Being in poverty is a sadly familiar situation for many families in Washington County. Economically speaking, the area has long been challenged to provide its residents with steady, reliable work, particularly in recent decades when the structure of families and the available resources have been changing and the cost of living has been increasing. Not having consistent income can be devastating physically and psychologically for parents who are seeking to raise their children in a stable environment. 

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorDec 13,2017
Related Posts
Beals Heritage Center addition finished, 1901 Maurice Dow-built gas-powered lobster sloop unveiled
No image
‘We are not done. We have not given up hope.’
McBrady Tills New Ground For Blueberries