FEDCAP finds jobs for impoverished parents
by Lura Jackson
Being in poverty is a sadly familiar situation for many families in Washington County. Economically speaking, the area has long been challenged to provide its residents with steady, reliable work, particularly in recent decades when the structure of families and the available resources have been changing and the cost of living has been increasing. Not having consistent income can be devastating physically and psychologically for parents who are seeking to raise their children in a stable environment.