Calais Celtic Concerts will present Fara from the Orkney Islands of Scotland at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2 Park St., Calais, Me, Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m. U.S. / 8 p.m. Canadian time. Doors will open at 6 p.m. EST. Fara is an exciting all female fiddle/piano group on their first official US Tour, playing the East Coast in May.