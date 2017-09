by Phil Stuart

The 2017-2018 high school sports season is upon us which includes cross country, golf, football, boys’ and girls’ soccer and volleyball.

Cross country is hard to predict but it would be fairly safe to say that Evan Merchant of Jonesport-Beals would be favored to win the DAC championship and that WA, Machias and Narraguagus would be the only schools capable of fielding fall teams.