Machias
Sports

Fall DAC All-Stars - Special Recognitions

Photo 1: Calais High School Athletic Director Randy Morrison presents Greg Smith the 20+ Year Coaching Achievement Award for his tremendous dedication to athletes from Calais High School. Fantastic job Coach Smith!

Photo 2: Narraguagus High School Athletic Director John Daley presents Butch Hall the very special Richard Gardner Distinguished Service Award for his many contributions to schools and communities of the Downeast Athletic Conference. Thank you Butch!

EditorJul 04,2017
