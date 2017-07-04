Fall DAC All-Stars

Photo 2: Girls Soccer All-Stars for this year include: CHS, Emily Mitchell, Katie Cavanaugh, Sydney Farrar; WHS, Paige Fitch, Jennie Cox, Anna Johnson, Sadie Smith; NHS, Kylee Joyce, Lance Perry, Diana Parades; Shead, Keisha Scott, Jacqueline Cook; and SHS, Gabby Richardson.

Photo 1: Volleyball All-Stars for this year include: CHS, Kelly Delaney, Kylie Donovan, Kayli Doten, Abby Condon; WHS, Sophia McDonald, Shawna Monk, Shaye Beers; NHS, Kayla Thompson, Madison Leighton; and MHS, Kelcy Miller, Regan Bragg; J-B

