Expressions Gallery & Studio, located at 11 Main Street in Machias will host a reception at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 11. The reception will honor three local artists: Kathleen Hart, Erik Ostensjo and Joanne Halpin. Food and drink will be provided and the reception will have live music by Duane Ingalls. This will be an opportunity to meet the artists, learn what has inspired their art, and what techniques they are using.