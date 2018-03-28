Machias

Explore WA Day set for April 5

Local eighth graders are invited to learn more about Washington Academy on Thursday, April 5.

Starting at 7:45 a.m. students will explore the WA campus, meet teachers, and learn what to expect from high school at WA. 

In the evening at 5 p.m. prospective students and their families are invited to an open house.Dinner will be served, and attendees will  hear presentations about WA’s many programs, meet the faculty and administration and tour the school. Call 255-8301, x.210 for more information.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorMar 28,2018
Related Posts
No image
Early fall running options
No image
Prison seen as rollercoaster over next few weeks
No image
Machiasport FEMA flood zone maps released