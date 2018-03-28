Explore WA Day set for April 5

Local eighth graders are invited to learn more about Washington Academy on Thursday, April 5.

Starting at 7:45 a.m. students will explore the WA campus, meet teachers, and learn what to expect from high school at WA.

In the evening at 5 p.m. prospective students and their families are invited to an open house.Dinner will be served, and attendees will hear presentations about WA’s many programs, meet the faculty and administration and tour the school. Call 255-8301, x.210 for more information.