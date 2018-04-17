An expert embraces diverse challenges of aging in 2018

As the first female CEO of the 38-million-member nonprofit AARP, Jo Ann Jenkins is indeed an expert promoting some exciting thoughts about living optimally at every age.

The author of the thought-provoking Disrupt Aging, Jenkins is an outspoken advocate for being comfortable at whatever age one happens to be. When someone mentions 50 being the new 30 and 60 the new 40, she is quick to admonish, “No, that’s not the way it is. Fifty is the new 50, and it looks good. We need to be comfortable with whatever age we are.”