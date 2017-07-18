Exhibition tackles emotional reality of displaced people

“Refugees,” an exhibition of large-scale works in oil and graphite by Joyce Weber, will be on view at the Eastport Gallery July 15 to August 4. A reception for the show will be offered from 5-7 pm, Saturday, July 22. Weber created the works as a way to express her empathy and concern for the people facing turmoil, separation, heartache and fear in the Middle East. “Families are being separated” said Weber. “These people had stable homes and good lives, and now these are being torn apart. I just wanted to acknowledge that.” The largest of the pieces is 7x4-feet.