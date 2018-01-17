Machias

Exclusive interview with Lubec’s brining shed

After collapsing off its pilings during a storm on Jan. 4, the Lubec brining shed sailed itself under the International Bridge to land on Campobello Island, where it rests today.  The event has sparked strong emotion and controversy on both sides of the border.

Once we learned that we could speak directly to the Lubec brining shed via its Facebook page, we submitted a formal interview request. Though the shed went to pieces over the weekend, it found time to respond to our query.

What was life like when you were a young brining shed?

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorJan 17,2018
Related Posts
No image
Machiasport FEMA flood zone maps released
No image
You Are Invited to an Open House
Casual for a Cause for Christmas