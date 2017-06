Everett Leland Roberts Jr., 68, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Machias Hospital with his wife, Brenda and his family by his side.

He was born in East Machias on August 1, 1948 to Everett L Roberts Sr. and Betty A. (Dennison) Roberts. After graduating high school he married his sweetheart Brenda J. Colbeth and went to Vietnam to fight for his country. Returning home he opened Roberts Welding in Roque Bluffs.