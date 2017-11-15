Ethel Quackenbush Jonesport

Ethel Quackenbush, 97, mother of Connie Wiggin of Jonesport, died November 3, 2017, in Ashland, Kentucky, following a long illness. She was one of five daughters of Ada Rollins Massacar and Clarion Rand Massacar. She grew up in Hamburg, New York, and graduated from Devilbis High School in Toledo, Ohio.

She was active in churches wherever she lived, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and directing Daily Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed landscape painting and photography. She crocheted over six hundred afghans, which she gave away, to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as church friends, missionaries, and many other persons with whom she was associated.

She is survived by five children in addition to Connie: Barbara English of Eastboro, Kansas; Nancy Douglass of Bozeman, Montana; Steven Quackenbush of Agency, Iowa; David Quackenbush of Memphis, Tennessee; and Scott Quackenbush of Salina, Kansas; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and four siblings, she was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert Quackenbush, and a son, Bradley Quackenbush.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 19, at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, Machias, the Rev. Lynn V. Rutledge, officiating.