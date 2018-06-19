Esther (Sprague) Pellon - Machias

Esther (Sprague) Pellon, 84, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother left us on June 8, 2018 at a Machias hospital after an illness. She was born July 19, 1933 in Machias the daughter of the late Earl Edward and Myrtle (Vane) Sprague. Esther attended Machias schools and Husson College. She was very involved with her beloved husband Edward Pellon and their businesses, as well as her own, Esther’s Resale Shop, for many years until she retired. Esther was a member of Order of Eastern Star #83 in Machias.