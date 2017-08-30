Espling aces at Barren View

by Phil Stuart

Lenny Espling of Jonesboro, the manager at Barren View Golf Club, recorded a hole-in-one on the par 3 pin #5 at Barren View Golf Club on Aug. 7.

Espling used a 7 iron to make his 143-yard ace which was witnessed by Nate Mugford and Bernie Matthews.

Berenice Fedder own the women’s club championship with a gross score of 157 on august 13th. Hazel Carter was second at 198, while Nancy Cunliffe came in third at 212.

Laura Bagley of Back Bay had the low net score of the day with a 131. She was followed by Jeanine Wright at 139.