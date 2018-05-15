Enhancing Fish Habitat Workshop for landowners and foresters

Attention landowners and foresters! Do you have a stream crossing in your forest or woodlot? Here is a great opportunity. There will be a free workshop on Tuesday, May 22, from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. to get more information and the opportunity for financial and technical assistance to enhance fish habitat and improve access to your land. This workshop will be at the Hillgrove Community Hall at 42 South Main Street in the village of Whitneyville.