Enhance your health with Tai Chi: Healthy Acadia offers four free courses

We all know life can be hectic, juggling work, family and social obligations. Why should you consider adding Tai Chi to your busy schedule? To help create balance. Tai chi is the perfect antidote to our fast-paced modern culture; it is an ancient Chinese practice that incorporates slow, gentle and controlled movement to improve relaxation, flexibility, concentration, and muscle strength.

Healthy Acadia is pleased to offer eight-week “Tai Chi for Health” sessions in four locations: Brooksville, Ellsworth, Machias, and Stonington, beginning in August.