Machias

Employees ‘treated like prisoners’

Chris Marshall was working the gate at DCF in the early morning hours of Feb. 9 when state police came to supervise the removal of the prisoners. “They acted aggressively, I don’t  know if they were under [LePage’s] orders to do so. But, my officers and I were treated like prisoners ourselves,” said Marshall . “We were put in a room and told to shut up and stay there. This guy didn’t just close the facility, he treated the state workers like scum.” Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorMar 22,2018
Related Posts
No image
Washington Academy 4th quarter honor roll
No image
Area towns wait for state rules on marijuana law
No image
Jonesport planners to meet