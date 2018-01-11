Emily van Duyvendijk Ginsberg Corea

Emily van Duyvendijk Ginsberg of the Gouldsboro village of Corea died Saturday, December 16, 2017 at a Portland hospital after a brief illness. She was 73.

At the time of her death, Emily worked in Ellsworth as a family and individual counselor with the Bangor-based Community Health and Counseling agency, bringing to that job in 2008 some 40 years of experience of assisting individuals, families and small groups in dealing with domestic violence, child neglect issues and sexual assault.