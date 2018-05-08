Machias

Emera Maine customer attend three rate hike hearings

On May 1, more than 80 Emera Maine customers voiced their opposition to the utility giant’s latest request for a rake hike at public hearings held simultaneously at the University of Maine in Machias, Orono and Presque Isle.  The hearings were teleconferenced, and all attendees watched and heard each testimony at each hearing.  Each hearing was staffed by a stenographer, Maine Public Utilities Commissioners and staff attorneys, the Office of the Public Advocate, Emera Maine, and staff and volunteers from AARP Maine.

Jessica T. GriffinMay 08,2018
