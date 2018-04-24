Emera customers urged to protest rate hike May 1

Emera Maine, the second-largest electric utility company in Maine, is once again seeking to raise electric rates for their customers. This is the third rate hike Emera Maine has requested in the past five years. Since 2013, Emera Maine’s rates have increased by over 12 percent. Their latest request calls for an additional 4.5 percent rate increase.

AARP Maine strongly opposes Emera Maine’s latest request to raise their rates. Raising electric rates, yet again, is unaffordable for many Maine families, especially those living on fixed incomes.