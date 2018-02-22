Embattled prison embroiled in further hurdles

by Ruth Leubecker

With battle lines drawn and legal entanglements taking center stage, the Downeast Correctional Facility remains alive to fight another day.

“Odds are it will change 10 more times before the week is out,” said Rep. Will Tuell on Valentine’s Day. “Washington County is behind this facility. We need it.”

“We’ll continue to fight on multiple fronts,” said area resident Andrea Guerra, in Augusta for the most recent hearing. “This is not just about jobs.”